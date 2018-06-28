Kamasutra 3D actress Sherlyn Chopra posts a hot bikini pic and for a change people are not trolling her

Sherlyn Chopra, who made headlines a few years back for becoming the first Indian woman to pose nude for the official Playboy magazine, is recently enjoying a beach vacation in Goa. The Bigg Boss 3 contestant instagrammed a really hot bikini-clad picture of herself on June 28 and people can't stop admiring her figure. 'Beautiful stunning figure,' wrote a fan. "Sherlyn Chopra love you & good to see u in bikini after a very long time u r simply love," commented another.

She has always been known for her bold and edgy personality. While speaking about her controversial stint on the Playboy magazine, the hottie had earlier told Latestly.com, "Never have I done anything at gunpoint in my life. I took the initiative to write to High Hefner to be featured in the magazine (PlayBoy). My purpose was to push the envelope and I like people who appreciate boldness, Nudity, after all, is a state of mind and there's nothing to be ashamed of it or about it."

Sherlyn was last seen in a short film called Maya. Her last film was ‘Wajah Tum Ho’ (2016) in which she had a special appearance. She has earlier worked in films like ‘Dil Bole Hadippa’ starring Rani Mukerji and Shahid Kapoor and 'Raqeeb'. She is expected to do a reality show on television this year.

Here's the picture -

A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Jun 27, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

On being asked about her comeback on television, she had told Times Of India in a recent interview,"Talks are on for a couple of projects, fans will get to see me post-Eid on television."