Kamal Haasan on Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum, Details inside

Kamal Haasan and Salman Khan are all set to share screen space for the first time. The duo will be seen together on Dus Ka Dum, which is hosted by the Dabangg Khan.

The South superstar will be visiting the sets of the TV show to promote his upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. In 2013, during the release of Vishwaroopam, when there was the controversy of banning the film all over India, Salman took a stand and had strongly appealed to his fans to watch the movie. Interestingly, the two also share a TV connect. While Salman hosts the Hindi Bigg Boss, Kamal is hosting the Tamil version. He is slated to shoot for Dus Ka Dum on July 16.