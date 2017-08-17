Kajol would love to do a mad comedy like 'Ishq'

Most ’90s heroines are opting to star in rather dark, gritty dramas, with a social message. Whether it’s Raveena Tandon Thadani in Maatr or Sridevi in Mom, the 40-something divas aren’t picking happy films.

However, Kajol wants to be different. There was some comedy in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, but she is waiting for a mad comedy, she admits. “I would love to do something like Ishq again. It was mad, funny and extremely entertaining. I’m hoping someone approaches me for a film like that.” She adds, “I think in the ’90s, we really made some great entertaining films. Although nobody has offered me a comedy like that now, I would not wait to say yes if something comes my way.” Filmmakers, take note.