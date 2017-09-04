Julie 2 Trailer Launch: 5 not so sanskari quotes from Pahlaj Nihalani

From being the sanskari Censor Board Chief to turning distributor for a erotica, Pahlaj Nihalani has come a long way

He couldn't let James Bond Daniel Craig kiss in front of the Indian audience and no even Anushka Sharma wasn't not allowed to say the 'intercourse' in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. But now that that Pahlaj Nihalani is out of the Censor Board for Film Certification's office, he is done with his sanskari ways too. Proof, Nihalani is all set to distribute 'bold, beautiful and blessed' Julie 2 across the globe. Nihalani turned up for the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai and had quite an interesting take at his choice of film.

Here's a look at 5 not so sanskari quotes from the from the former Censor Board chief, Pahlaj Nihalani:

"Aaj meri adult film aap logon se digest nahi ho rahi. Allow me to make these kind of movies"

"Look at this beautiful girl, Raai Laxmi. She is playing the role of Julie. She has done 49 films so far, Please bless her for her 50th film."

"This is not the office of Censor Board. I am no more CBFC head, so stop assigning that post to me anymore."

"Without content nothing sells, neither body or skin or Shah Rukh Khan"

"I am back to doing what I love"

Watch the trailer here:

<