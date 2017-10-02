Essel Group 90 years
'Judwaa 2' Box Office breakdown: Varun Dhawan's film mints over Rs 58 crore in its First Weekend!

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Oct 2, 2017, 03:15 PM IST, DNA webdesk

The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu...

Varun Dhawan's latest offering Judwaa 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The first weekend collections are out and they look pretty impressive. The movie is a reboot of the original 90s film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha in the leads. Judwaa 2 has Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu reprising the roles of Karisma and Rambha respectively.

As per a report on Box Office India, Judwaa 2 has managed to rake in above Rs 58 crore in its first weekend. The film has received a mixed response from the critics but the nostalgia factor and a positive word of mouth seems to be working in the favour of the film, resulting in an increase in footfalls.

The total box office collections breakdown of the film is as follows: Judwaa 2 opened to Rs 16 crore on Friday. The numbers saw a marked rise on Saturday and the film made approx Rs 20.25 crore. On Sunday too the movie witnessed substantial grown and managed to rake in approx Rs 22 crore. The first weekend total stands at approx Rs 58.25 crore.

Monday being another holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti, should also help in maintaing its hold at the ticket windows. Post that if the film manages to put up decent totals on the working days, it may end up being the second hit of the last quarter of the year. As of now, Judwaa 2 is the 4th highest weekend grosser this year so far.

