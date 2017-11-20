Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi together?

There are reports of Arshad Warsi, who starred in the first Jolly LLB and Akshay Kumar, who replaced the former in the sequel, coming together for the third instalment of the hit franchise. The buzz is, both the actors will play lawyers and will be pitted against each other! Director Subhash Kapoor says, “It’s too early to talk about it. I haven’t even thought about the script yet, but yes, I will make Jolly LLB 3. Right now, I’m busy with Moghul (a biopic on the late music baron Gulshan Kumar). Once I complete that, there’s A possibility of me doing another film before I start Jolly LLB 3.”