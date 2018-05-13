John Abraham wins Parmanu battle

The legal wrangle between KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment over Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, which had been going on for some months, finally ended on Thursday. Justice SK Kathawalla took serious cognisance of KriArj’s (founded by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor) defaulting in payments to John Abraham’s company as per the agreed terms of Consent Minutes.

The concerned parties tendered the Revised Consent Minutes and submitted that the Order be passed in its terms. It was decided that Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment would bear the P&A cost of the film and distribute the movie in India, while ZEE Studios will distribute it internationally. JA Entertainment will be credited as the producer while Ajay Kapoor’s Kyta Productions, too, will be credited for their contribution to the project, and KriArj would no longer be a part of the movie.

The matter of Gothic Entertainment, which claimed first lien-in-charge on KriArj’s nine films, having invested in them, will be heard on May 22. Gothic’s complaints against KriArj under section 138 and in the EOW (Economic Offences Wing) were noted, and the EOW was directed to file their report on May 22. Justice Kathawalla stated in his order, that he was, prima facie, of the view that KriArj has cheated the parties mentioned therein. Prernaa Arora, Protima Arora and Arjun Kapoor of KriArj were directed to not leave the country without prior permission of the court. They have to remain present in court on May 22.

After the court’s order, JA Entertainment and KriArj issued their respective statements on Friday (May 11).