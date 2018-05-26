Trending#

John Abraham's Parmanu or Madhuri Dixit's Bucket List - Find out who got a better opening at the Box Office

It's Parmanu v/s Bucket List on the Box Office this week

May 26, 2018

The major release of this week, 'Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran' starring John Abraham and Diana Penty finally hit the box office on May 25 and received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie is based on the series of underground nuclear tests carried out by India in 1988 at Indian Army's test range.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed the first-day collection of the movie as he tweeted, "Limited promotions and IPL semi-final hits the biz of #Parmanu on Day 1... Yet, the wonderful word of mouth should help recover lost ground on Sat and Sun... Fri ? 4.82 cr [1935 screens]. India biz."

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit's debut Marathi film, 'Bucket List' also entered box office this Friday. The movie started off with great power and content. The movie bagged Rs. 96 lakhs as Taran Adarsh wrote, "Riding on Madhuri Dixit-Nene's star power and content, #BucketList [Marathi] starts off VERY WELL... Fri  96 lakhs [409 screens]. India biz... This is Madhuri's debut film in Marathi."

Despite getting a release in just 409 screens as opposed to Parmanu that got screened at a total of 1935 theatres in India itself, Tejas Vijay Deoskar's directorial 'Bucket List' succeeded to impress critics and viewers with its story-line. ALSO READ: Whether Parmanu does Rs 5 crore, 50 crore or 500 crore; it really doesn't matter: John Abraham

