John Abraham’s next is a remake of this Spanish thriller

After Hrs was the first to report that John Abraham is all set to produce a thriller and has bought the rights of a Spanish film that will be remade in Hindi. Now, we can tell you that it is a film that released earlier this year. Says an insider, “It’s a Spanish film called The Invisible Guest. John watched the film and absolutely loved it. He feels Bollywood doesn’t make good suspense thrillers, and this will be a perfect one to remake.”

Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor will be co-producing the film along with John Abraham Entertainment. The movie will star Taapsee Pannu as one of the leads. It rolls around December-January and will be helmed by debutant director Lakshya.