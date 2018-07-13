John Abraham and Aisha Sharma's 'Satyamev Jayate' song 'Paniyon Sa' is all about love

A romantic number from the upcoming movie Satyameva jayate is out now. Parmanu star John Abraham took to Twitter to announce the release of a new song Paniyon sa from the film.

He wrote, "Fall in love, one drop at a time! Here's #PaniyonSa from #SatyamevaJayate: http://bit.ly/PaniyonSa #SatyamevaJayateOn15Aug @zmilap @aishasharma25 @itsaadee @TulsikumarTK @RochakTweets @kumaarofficial @TSeries @BajpayeeManoj @EmmayEntertain @nikkhiladvani #BhushanKumar"

The song shows John Abraham romancing newcomer Aisha Sharma. Apart from the romance, the 'Dhoom' star is seen bashing up bad guys.

In the cop drama, John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee are playing pivotal roles. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 15. It is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika'.