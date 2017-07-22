JHMS Trailer: Here's all that happened at the launch of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' trailer!

The trailer of 'Jab Harry met Sejal' was launched at an event in Mumbai

The much-awaited trailer of the highly anticipated film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' was launched on Friday in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma played a perfect host at the event. Imtiaz Ali was present at the trailer launch while Shah Rukh Khan joined the Jab Harry Met Sejal team via a video call.

Anushka looked drop dead gorgeous at the launch, while Imtiaz Ali too suited up for the event. Shah Rukh Khan too looked handsome as ever across the screen. The actors and director engaged in a fun interaction with the media, giving more insights about the film.

Anushka was at her Gujju best as she gave us glimpses of her character Sejal conversing in a Gujju accent. The actors and director indulged in a cute banter as they talked about the film and their experiences during the shoot. Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan were seen pulling Anushka's leg as they called her philosophical and liar at the same time.

The crackling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Anushka was witnessed live as the actors indulged in a banter as Harry and Sejal.

The team of Jab Harry Met Sejal has been opting for innovating marketing strategies to promote their film, thereby changing the marketing grammar of the film. The team earlier established the characters of the film via mini trails intriguing the audience's interest. The songs of the film were also launched in unique ways, be it 'Radha' being launched amidst Sejals in Ahmedabad, club crawling for 'Beech Beech Mein' or launching 'Butterfly' in the Punjabi vibes in Punjab.

JHMS revolves around the story of a Punjabi tour Guide Harinder Singh Nehra aka Harry and a Gujarati girl Sejal Zaveri. The two are on a hunt for Sejal's engagement ring and eventually fall in love.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4, 2017.