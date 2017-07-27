JHMS song 'Hawayein': Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma give the ultimate romantic track of the year!

Imtiaz Ali has finally given us the most romantic number from his film Jab Harry Met Sejal in the song Hawayein. The song was launched in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Pritam and Imtiaz at a sundowner event held at suburban Mumbai.

Hawayein attempts to redefine love by using the wind as a recurring metaphor. The sense of an impending separation between Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) and Sejal (Anushka Sharma) looms large in the visuals of the song, but the lyrics beautifully capture the essence of living in the present moment, in which both of them belong to each other. In the words of Imtiaz, "This is the most intimate song between Harry and Sejal in the film."

Shah Rukh is back at doing what nobody else does better than him. The intense yet passionate way with which he looks at Anushka throughout the song, makes us long for somebody to look at us like that. Be it the way he smiles or the way he plants a peck on her forehead (major Jab Tak Hai Jaan déjà vu), the song has us falling in love with Shah Rukh all over again.

And may we take a moment to admire how breathtakingly beautiful Anushka looks in the song? The sheer innocence in her smile and the confusion in her eyes at the same time, is so heartwarming. The duo appear so lost in each other that the world around them seizes to exist when they are in each other's company.

The entire song is brimming with some of the most simple yet adorable moments that Harry and Sejal share (remember Harry trying to bite Sejal's toe?) and that defines their relationship as well. It's not complete, they know they're going to be separated soon and their love-story will be left beech mein. Or will it be?

Full marks to Irshad Kamil for the soul stirring lyrics and Pritam for the the soothing composition. We have to admit that Irshad Kamil and Imtaz Ali in a single film (from Jab We Met to Tamasha) is a lethal combination till date. We're falling short of words to express how grateful we are to Arijit Singh for breathing life into Hawayein by crooning it. That's what makes it simply out of this world!

Without further ado, watch the song right here: