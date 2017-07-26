JHMS: Check out these stills of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma from upcooming 'Hawayein' song!

The upcoming song Hawayein from Jab Harry Met Sejal will give us more insights into the romantic relationship of Harry aka Shah Rukh Khan and Sejal aka Anushka Sharma. With only a few days left to the release of the film, the anticipation for the film is at its peak. The songs and the trailer have been garnering a great response churning the excitement for the film all the more.

Jab Harry Met Sejal team is all set to launch their upcoming song Hawayein which will give us glimpses of the romance brewing between Harry and Sejal. Hawayein is a love song and will further give us insights into the love story of Harry and Sejal. To celebrate the essence of the song, Hawayein will be launched at a Sundowner in Juhu, by the beach side at the romantic sunset.

The team of Jab Harry Met Sejal has been coming up with innovative strategies to promote their film. After Radha was launched amidst the Sejals of Ahmedabad, Beech Beech Mein was launched amidst club crawling in Mumbai, Butterfly was launched in the Punjabi frolic, the upcoming song Hawayein is set to be launched at a Sundowner party in Mumbai.

The romantic song will be launched by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali and Pritam. The music of the film is widely appreciated. The songs have taken the audience by storm.

Before the song is actually unveiled by team JHMS, we got our hands on some of the still from the song.

Check them out right here: