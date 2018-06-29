'Jaldi shaadi karo': Arjun Kapoor feels his frandmother's birthday wish is a threat as well as a bribe

Arjun Kapoor, who has quite a lot up his sleeve in the coming year, recently celebrated his birthday. The actor had a low-key birthday celebrations in which he chilled at home, spending time with his father and sisters. He later caught up with his close friends too. Now, just a day after his birthday, Arjun Kapoor received a "threat message" from his paternal grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, asking him to get married soon.

The 'Gunday' star shared the message on Instagram, with the caption "When ur Dadi's gift is a threat & request along with a bribe & command all rolled into one !!! @nirmalkapoorbombay #bossgrandma".

Arjun, who turned 33 on June 26, was showered with love, blessings and good health by his B-Town colleagues. From 'chachu' Anil Kapoor to his first co-star Parineeti Chopra, celebs took to social media to wish the actor on his special day.

Three of the Kapoor sisters -- Janhvi, Sonam and Anshula -- too sent love to their brother on social media.

On the work front, Arjun will be next seen in 'Namaste England' alongside Parineeti Chopra. He will also feature in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Panipat' opposite Parineeti and Kriti Sanon, respectively.