Jacqueline Fernandez unfollows Alia Bhatt on Instagram, is Sidharth Malhotra to be blamed?

Ever since Jacqueline Fernendez and Sidharth Malhotra started shooting for 'A Gentleman', rumour mills have been working overtime to figure out their relationship status. After they returned from a shoot schedule in Miami, Karan Johar even tried getting a confession out of the two on his show, Koffee with Karan but they denied it. Sidharth was apparantly dating Alia at that point in time. Now Alia and Sidharth have ended their on and off relationship, An insider revealed, “Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again.” And with new developments in Sidharth Malhotra's love life, it appears to be impossible.

According to sources in Pinkvilla report," Things came to light when Jacqueline quietly unfollowed Alia Bhatt on Instagram a few weeks ago. This was a result of a major fight which apparently took place between Alia and Sidharth due to his closeness to Jacqueline. Few know that Jackie has been a constant factor in the actor’s life ever since they started shooting for A Gentleman in Miami last year. At that time, during the shoot in Miami, Sid and Alia had just broken up, and Jacqueline and he hit off really well. Post shoot they would often go on long drives and cozy dinners. But then shooting got over and both returned to India. Soon Sid and Alia patched up but Jacqueline still remained a good friend of the actor. Whenever there was time the two would often catch up over a quiet chat or dinner, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. It was a friendship that both enjoyed – both are not from Bollywood and would have a lot to catch up on.” The source adds that Alia had no idea about whatb brewing between the two and continued being friendly with Jackie for the longest time. Sources said, "Alia wished Jacqueline on her birthday (August 11) last month on Twitter and Jackie thanked her too. But Alia and Sid have had zero Twitter interaction till his last release on August 25 and after that. The last tweet was when Alia sent him besotted smileys when the first trailer of A Gentleman released on July 10.” But A Gentleman co-stars continued being friends even after the film released. Earlier this month, the two were spotted together at a Mumbai restuarant where the picture of Jackie hugging Sid went viral.

There is definitely no smoke without fire!