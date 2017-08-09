Jacqueline Fernandez reveals how learning pole dance for 'Chandralekha' song has now become a part of her fitness regime

Jacqueline Fernandez is making waves for her sizzling pole dancing moves in the recently released track Chandralekha from A Gentleman. Though the dance form hasn't been explored much in Bollywood movies, Jacqueline especially underwent training to learn it from a professional and when it was incorporated in the song, she totally nailed it with her moves.

While interacting with the media persons for the promotion of the film, the actress opened up about how pole dancing became a part of the film and how it's now become a part of her fitness regime as well.

Here's what she shared:

"It was crazy and it was so weird and random. We were shooting in Miami and we had this song Chandralekha to shoot for. I knew what the premise of the song was, an office song and a party song, and I was like, oh my God! One more party song (rolls her eyes), same old dancing, same old choreography. I was like what can we do that is different for someone like me, someone who really enjoys dancing and someone who always wants to do different things? And I looked around, especially when we were shooting in Miami. I was like, 'Guys, are you noticing something that's really kindda all over the place, on the beach, at the gyms and clubs, pole dancing is every where. Miami is like pretty cool when it comes to pole dancing. So I got the idea from there and I was like may be we can incorporate it in this song. They were at first like 'Okay. Sure'. When I started training, after my first day, I said guys let's not do pole dancing. It's really really difficult. But the trainer had already flown in, so I thought let me see how this goes. And it was amazing. Not only did I learn this dance amazing dance form but it's also become a part of my fitness regime now. It's helped me to improve my upper body strength and it's fun to do do and we got to put it in the song too!"

