Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on the pressure to step into the iconic role of Karisma Kapoor in 'Judwaa 2'.

The actress talks about how she overcame the pressure and her prep for her character...

Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The original Judwaa released in 1997, was quite a rage and scenes from the film are yet fresh in the minds of people.

After 20 years David Dhawan is all set to launch the second installment of the film taking Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. While there are huge expectations, the pressure on the actors was huge to slip into the iconic roles.

Jacqueline Fernandez who will be seen bringing back to screen Karisma Kapoor's role had earlier expressed the pressure she faced prepping for the character. The gorgeous actress said, "This was a very very special as well as difficult film for me. Because the Judwaa of 1997 which was directed by David Sir had Karisma Kapoor who's part I am playing. The pressure was so high because she is such a fantastic actress and she did so well and so much justice, they all made the film so cult."

Talking about how she prepped for the film, the actress said, "Well I actually watched Judwaa quite a few times and I think that just gave me a lot of inspiration. I think when you have to reprise someone's role you also have to make sure that not only you do justice to it but also try to bring your own take or your best in it as well."

Karisma Kapoor was one of the most stylish actresses of the 90s. Mala played by Karisma Kapoor was not only stylish but also a great dancer and portraying Mala needed great energy and enthusiasm. Hence, it was a huge responsibility to get the right person on board for the part. Who better than Jacqueline Fernandez could have matched Karisma Kapoor's level of energy, dance, and glamour other than Jacqueline.

The film is slated to release this September 29.