Jab SRK met a boy Sejal!

Shah Rukh Khan & Imtiaz had recently visited the city of Ahmedabad to meet the maximum number of Sejals from the city!

The makers in an innovative marketing practice had initiated a contest led by SRK that would result in the actor visiting the city that resides majority Sejals and launch the first track titled “Raadha” along with them!

In the process, more than 7000 Sejals across the country reached out to Harry!

Sejal which is usually assumed to be a girl’s name, surprised the team when a few boys named Sejal landed up at the venue! This definitely took the team and SRK& Imtiaz by a pleasant surprise.

Not letting them down, SRK met the boy Sejals too and made their day. Infact, the actor also made sure that they were a part of all the girl Seals and were part of the song launch activity!

Although, the story of boys named as Sejals got the entire team very fascinated.

Shah Rukh Khan and team 'Jab Harry met Sejal' have embarked on a promotional spree with a series of 'mini trails' from the film that highlight the personalities, complexities and dreams of Harry and Sejal. The film directed by Imtiaz Ali, starring SRK and Anushka Sharma is all set to hit screens on 4th August 2017.