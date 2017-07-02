Jab Harry met Sejal: SRK-Anushka to go pub hopping to launch new track

After releasing a series of mini trails and a song Radha, the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal are all set to launch the next track Beech Beech Mein. While the first song Radha was released by Shah Rukh Khan in Ahmedabad amidst real life Sejals (Anushka Sharma's name in the film), the second song will be unveiled during club hop on Sunday night.

Says a source, "The track is extremely groovy wherein SRK and Anushka do a hook step. Staying true to the flavour of the song, makers have decided to launch the song while pub hopping. SRK and Anushka will be travelling from one pub to another and interacting with the media Beech Beech Mein just like the lyrics of the song." The actors along with director Imtiaz Ali Khan are set to visit Tamasha located at Lower Parel and Khar Socials at Khar.