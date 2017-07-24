'Jab Harry Met Sejal' new posters: We can't take our eyes off Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma!

The posters reiterate that one ultimately finds what one seeks...

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's latest offering Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to hit the theatres on August 4. Imtiaz Ali and Anushka recently unveiled the trailer of the film, where SRK joined in via video con from LA.

Ever since the mini trails of the film were released, they managed to build up the excitement of the fans for the film. The songs only added to the flavour of the movie. Now, with only 11 days remaining for the release of the film, the makers of JHMS decided to tease the fans further by releasing two new posters from the movie. Both the posters are from the time when Harry visits India and meets Sejal.

The posters reiterate the tag line of the film in Hindi. The sentence "Jo dhundhte hain vo mil hi jaata hai" is etched in both the posters along with the release date of the movie. Both SRK and Anushka look fab in the posters and their chemistry is palpable in the frames they occupy.

JHMS has Shah Rukh playing the character of Harinder Singh Nehra, who's a Tourist Guide and Anushka essays a Gujarati girl Sejal, who loses her engagement ring on her Europe trip. How Harry helps Sejal find her ring and ultimately her true love, is what comprises the story.

What's meant to be, will find its way, just like Harry & Sejal! Catch them at a theatre near you on Aug 4.@iamsrk @AnushkaSharma #JHMSAug4 pic.twitter.com/NgRox1Mavb — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) July 24, 2017