Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 5: Shah Rukh Khan help Anushka Sharma find 'the ring' and her Gujarati accent too!

Anushka Sharma's Gujurati accent in the role of Sejal goes missing alongwith 'the ring'

Jab Harry Met Sejal's mini trail continue to give us sneak peak of Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's quirky chemistry in the film. The latest titled "Ring Kahaan Hai" tells us exactly why the film's working title was the The Ring before Ranbir Kapoor's suggestion got sealed on the posters of the film. This time Sejal seems to have lost her engagement ring on foreign shores and seeks Harry aka SRK's help to find it. And SRK's tweet states the plight of his character, " You know what ma'am? Aisa kaam mujhse aaj tak kisine nahi karwaya!"

Interestingly Anushka Sharma's Gujurati accent has also disappeared with the ring! Although SRK stills sound like the Punjabi boy, Harry...miss Sharma sounds like herself once again and not Sejal in the mini trail 5. Sejal may have let you down, but Jab Harry Met Sejal's promotional trail won't as a new song from the Imtiaz Ali film is also coming soon.