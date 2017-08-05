'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma's film becomes 4th highest opener of 2017!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's much awaited flick Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali hit the theatres on Friday. The early estimates suggested that the film should rake in approx Rs 20 crore on day one, depending upon the occupancy in the evening shows. While the morning shows saw about 50-60 percent occupancy, as per reports, it was expected to go up to 80 percent in the evening shows.

As per a report on Box Office India, Jab Harry Met Sejal managed to rake in approx Rs 16-17 crore nett on the first day of its release. Though, it's not a huge number for a Shah Rukh Khan release, considering the niche content of the film, it's pretty good. The Imtiaz Ali film mainly appeals to the urban audience in about 10 cities across the country and hence the collections of JHMS on day one could have gone below Rs 15 crore as well, as the viewers of urban rom-coms are comparatively less.

With Collections in the range of Rs 16-17 crore, Jab Harry Met Sejal has now become the fourth highest opener of the year. Baahubali 2 remains at the top spot with opening day collections of Rs 41 crore. Tubelight (Rs 21.15 crore) and Raees (Rs 20.42 crore) follow at the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

Reportedly, the film has managed to rake in major chunk of numbers from the metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Bangalore while the rest haven't contributed as per the expectations. Give that it was a working Friday, the first day numbers seem decent enough. However, the real test will begin from Saturday. The weekend collections will be crucial for the film. while it has got a mixed response from the critics and the audience, a positive word of mouth may work wonders for JHMS over the weekend.