'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma film to collect Rs 20 crore approx on day 1!

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's latest offering Jab Harry Met Sejal has hit the theatres today. The movie has opened with an occupancy of about 40 to 45 percent across the country on the first day. Going by the reactions of the fans, they're in love with SRK and Anushka's pairing in the Imtiaz Ali film. Though the exact numbers of the first day collections of the film at the box office aren't out yet, the early predictions are here.

Jab Harry Met Sejal is expected to witness a substantial growth in the evening shows today. A report on BollywoodLife quoted trade expert Akshaye Rathi as saying, "The day started for Jab Harry Met Sejal with an occupancy of 45-50 per cent across India. However, as we all know, the film targeted the urban audience, so in the urban centres and multiplexes, the occupancy has been 70 per cent plus. I expect the evening shows to pick up and I will not be surprised to see several housefull shows in the evening. So, Jab Harry Met Sejal should collect anywhere between Rs 16 – 20 crore on day one, depending on how the evening shows play out. Looking at the current trends, we are looking at somewhere around Rs 16 – 17 crore. And if the evening shows pick up, which I am expecting them to, Jab Harry Met Sejal should make anywhere between Rs 19 – 20 crore."

The film is about 2 hours 20 minutes long and the screen count is about 31000. So far, JHMS has managed to gather quite decent reviews from the critics and the audience alike. A positive word of mouth will further propel the movies collections at the ticket windows. 'The film has SRK in the role of a tourist guide and Anushka who's a Gujarati girl in search of her lost engagement ring.

