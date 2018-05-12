It's official! Shahid Kapoor steps into Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's shoes for 'Arjun Reddy' remake

Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor confirmed the remake of 2017 Telugu film, 'Arjun Reddy'. He took to Twitter to announce this as he wrote, "Team ARJUN REDDY is READY !! Here we go. Wish us luck guys. @imvangasandeep @MuradKhetani @ashwinvarde."

The original blockbuster featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead and was directed by Sandeep Vanga. He is going to helf the Hindi remake with Shahid Kapoor in the lead as well although the lead actress is yet to be signed.

'Arjun Reddy' is a love story of a medical student who falls in love with his junior. Although the film was slammed for being regressive but went on to become a huge blockbuster down south.

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavat' opposite Deepika Padukone and will be seen paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'