It's official now! Sanjay Leela Bhansali confirms 'Padmaavat' to release on January 25; Read full statement!

It's finally official now. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, locking horns with Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan. While speculations about Padmaavat to release worldwide on January 25 were rife already, there wasn't any official confirmation from the film's team earlier. Now, the production house Viacom18 Motion Pictures has announced January 25, 2018 as the worldwide release date of Padmaavat.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat is the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release. It has been cleared for release by the CBFC with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of only 5 modifications.

Get ready to witness the epic tale #Padmaavat on 25th January 2018, in theatres near you!Now also in 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil & Telugu! @filmPadmaavat @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor pic.twitter.com/K6vxrPYSK1 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 14, 2018

Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, the film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu, in addition to Hindi.

Based on 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the movie faced resistance from its early stages due to a misinformation campaign and rumour-mongering. Despite these challenges, the film that showcases the valour of Rani Padmavati, Maharawal Ratan Singh and the famed Rajput ethos of honour, bravery and sacrifice, has managed to overcome all odds; aided by the support of well-wishers from across the film fraternity, the government authorities and the society at large.

“Padmaavat is a cinematic masterpiece in every sense of the word. We hope that we will surpass the expectations of our fans from across the world. We are humbled with the immense support we have received from the government authorities, the Central Board of Film Certification and the entire film fraternity,” said Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO, Viacom18. He further added, “Padmaavat is a story that’s inherently Indian in its context, ethos and values. In the past, international film-makers have presented Indian stories such as Gandhi, Life of Pi, The Jungle Book and others to the world. We believe that this is the right time for us to truly make in India and show the world a tale that every Indian is proud of.”

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Motion Pictures said, “Padmaavat is our magnum opus – a tribute to Rajput valour created at a scale that will be a delight to watch on the large screen. The film will witness a mega-scale release across maximum screens, languages & formats covering 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in India & the world. It carries the trademark style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, wherein each frame of the film is a timeless work of art. We have partnered with Paramount Pictures to distribute the film across select international markets including non-traditional territories. Padmaavat will create its own benchmark as an immortal classic when it releases across the world on the 25th of January.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, “Padmaavat is a dream come true for me. I have always been fascinated by the stories of honour, valour and vigour of our great Rajput warriors that have been captured so beautifully in our literature and this movie is my homage to those glorious stories. I would also like to thank the entire film fraternity for supporting Viacom18 and Bhansali Productions through the entire production and pre-release phase and hope they like the film they so supported.”