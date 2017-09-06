It's happening! Harshvardhan Kapoor to play Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra in his biopic

It's confirmed! Harshvardhan Kapoor is all set to play the role of Abhinav Bindra in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist shooter.

Anil Kapoor's son who debuted in Rakeysh Mehra's Mirzyaa last year, has Vikramaditya Motwani's 'Bhavesh Kumar' coming up soon. The star kid who is choosy about the projects and not on signing spree, announced his third project with immense pride and joy. Harshvardhan shared a picture with Abhinav Bindra and tweeted, "I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!"

I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!https://t.co/5o3S7SMzHN pic.twitter.com/WUgptpJPvA — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) September 5, 2017

Interestingly, Abhinav had taken extensive training in archery for his debut film Mirzya. The film didn't do wonders at the box office, but seems like his training in aiming and precision will help him prepare for this biopic.

The trend of biopics is here to stay with Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parker, Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt biopic, Aamir Khan's biopic on Rakesh Sharma, Arjun Rampal's Daddy and Hrithik Roshan's film on Super 30 coming up soon. Harsh's sister Sonam Kapoor also won her first National award for a biopic on braveheart Neeraj Bhanot.

The actor has already started preparing for the biopic while he awaits for the release of his second film, 'Bhavesh Joshi'. Harshvardhan posted a picture with his talented filmmaker on Instagram and wrote, "#throwback to the beginning of the journey , this was just a few days before we started shoot , the film wrapped towards the end of May and I can't wait for you to start seeing stuff... expect the unexpected !Hang in there it's coming #bhaveshjoshi"

No rush to sign a film, hope Harshvardhan Kapoor's risky ways pay off.