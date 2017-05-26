It KILLS me when I see Om Puri in Tubelight: Salman Khan gets EMOTIONAL talking about the late actor!

Salman Khan, who was present at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Tubelight, shared that in three months, he has lost three people from the industry who were very close to him, referring to the sad demise of veteran actors Reema Lagoo, Vinod Khanna and Om Puri. He paid his condolences to them as he has worked with all of them and shared a close bond with them as well.

The news of Om Puri's demise had come as a major shock, especially for the team of Tubelight as it was the last film that the veteran actor had shot for. A few scenes of Puri can be seen in the Tubelight trailer, the Radio song and the Behind The Scenes videos that have been released by the makers so far. Puri is said to be playing a significant role in the film.

At the Tubelight trailer launch, Salman who has worked closely with Puri, got emotional on seeing his glimpses in the trailer and said, "Whenever I see Om Puri in the trailer and songs, it kills me. I have worked a lot with him. One moment he was there and one moment he is gone. This is my reaction to the trailer, I don’t know how you feel.”

Actress Reema Lagoo, who passed away last week following a cardiac arrest, played Salman's on screen mom a number of times. B-Town also lost Vinod Khanna this year, who has played Salman's father in movies like Wanted and the Dabangg series.