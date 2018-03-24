Ishaqzaade maker goes digital now

Habib Faisal, whose directorial debut Do Dooni Char (2010) starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor won the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film, has moved on from YRF (Yash Raj Films). Sources say that the Ishaqzaade (2012) writer-director’s three-film deal with the studio ended last year.

Post the debacle of their last collaboration Qaidi Band (2017), Habib, who also made Daawat-e-Ishq (2014), has now tied up with another studio. What’s more, he’s venturing into the digital space with Ekta Kapoor’s company and is making a web series next.