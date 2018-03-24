Trending#

Cambridge Analytica

Narendra Modi

Donald Trump

Budget Session of Parliament

Nirav Modi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood

Ishaqzaade maker goes digital now

Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal

Share

Written By

Updated: Mar 24, 2018, 07:30 AM IST

Habib Faisal, whose directorial debut Do Dooni Char (2010) starring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor won the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film, has moved on from YRF (Yash Raj Films). Sources say that the Ishaqzaade (2012) writer-director’s three-film deal with the studio ended last year.

Post the debacle of their last collaboration Qaidi Band (2017), Habib, who also made Daawat-e-Ishq (2014), has now tied up with another studio. What’s more, he’s venturing into the digital space with Ekta Kapoor’s company and is making a web series next. 

Join the discussion



Next story

Next Story