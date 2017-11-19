Ishaan Khatter's father Rajesh Khattar reacts to Karan Johar being trolled for nepotism on launching his son and Janhvi

Ever since Karan Johar, in association with Zee Studios, announced his film Dhadak starring Janhvi and Ishaan, the filmmaker got trolled for nepotism. While Janhvi is Sridevi’s daughter, Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother. The Twitterati went all out to target the director for launching kids from the industry. Perturbed by the backlash, Ishaan’s father and actor Rajesh Khattar says, “Social media is great to reach out if you have something to convey or share, but unfortunately, has become an open defecation ground for trolls, where people want to dump their sh** on anyone they fancy.” Talking about his son he adds, “It’s not as if Karan was compelled to take Ishaan! He is going by the subject and what he wants to project. The story is about youngsters in the 18-21-year-old age bracket and he wanted actors with no image, which is why he chose them (Janhvi and Ishaan),” reasons Rajesh.

His contention is that 400 Hindi films are made every year, and on an average 80-100 films have newcomers, but the focus is only on the few people from the marquee like Karan

Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Yash Raj Films. “When they launch newcomers, it is talked about, but it’s not that other newcomers are not getting breaks. And the ones who have it in them and in their destinies are coming up. Where did

Rajkummar Rao come from. Or for that matter, now Vicky Kaushal is coming up,” he points out.

Taking on the nepotism charge, he says, “What was nepotism applicable in Shahid’s case? His parents — Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azim — were not huge stars. He made his way up. Today, they are targetting Ishaan for being Shahid’s brother! When Shah Rukh Khan came in, where was the nepotism? But if his son Aryan will make his acting foray, they will say nepotism! Where will the buck stop?”

In any case, he adds, if nepotism existed, all the superstars’ kids should have been superstars! “We know that’s not the case. So, for all those who are crying hoarse, getting a break is only the first step. It’s the public who gives the final verdict,” he signs off.