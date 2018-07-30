Is 'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal dating TV host Harleen Sethi?

Actor Vicky Kaushal has yet another reason to be on cloud nine! With his last two films - Meghna Gulzar's Raazi and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju - the Masaan actor hasn't just amazed the audience, but has also impressed critics. But this is not the only reason why Vicky is euphoric. SpotboyE.com has got a whiff of the actor's budding romance with actress and TV host Harleen Sethi.

Vicky and Harleen were introduced to each other by a common friend Anand Tiwari a few months ago, and apparently from there, the two instantly hit it off. "They just instantly hit it off, and though it's been a few months of them having known each other, they are taking things slow. Vicky and Harleen are in a beautiful phase right now," a source told the website.

Though the relationship is in its early stages, the two are besotted with each other and at the moment, are taking things slow, and making the most of each other's time.

We are absolutely excited about the talented actor, and wish him all the happiness on the personal front, and also hope to see the lovebirds together very soon. Harleen Sethi, who has appeared in several commercials, will next be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in ALTBalaji's web-series, Broken.

Vicky Kaushal, in the other hand, will be seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 14.