'Good friend' Demi Lovato unfollows Nick Jonas on social media, Is Priyanka Chopra the reason?

Priyanka Chopra's and her American singer-songwriter beau Nick Jonas first came to Mumbai, and now the couple is having a gala time with the actress's family on the beaches of Goa. They are enjoying their time off from work and media glare, and are happily sharing pictures of each other on social media.

Earlier, Nick had posted a story of Priyanka Chopra ecstatically walking towards him, and captioned it "Her" with a heart-eyes emoji, and now Priyanka took to Instagram and added a story with Nick and her brother Siddharth Chopra facing the sea. She captioned the image, "My Favourite Men", with a heart-eyes emoji too. This kind of made their relationship Instagram official.

Things maybe going dandy for the lovebirds, but the tables have turned for singer BFFs Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas. Demi and Nick were thick since their Disney days. They were both working for the entertainment channel on various projects, but now the bond between the two has apparently grown sour. Demi has reportedly unfriended Nick Jonas. She stopped following her longtime tourmate and BFF on social media. And everything raises a finger towards Nick's closeness to Priyanka as a legit reason for Demi being miffed with her friend.

Reportedly, Demi was so close to Nick that she was the first person he leaned on when he split from girlfriend of two years, Miss Universe 2012, Olivia Culpo.

According to reports, it was Demi who wanted Nick to “be free” and be with someone who makes him laugh. Demi allegedly even hinted that she had advised him to break things off with his now ex-girlfriend and enjoy his life.

However, when Nick chose to do otherwise, Demi thought breaking all the ties with the singer is a better option. Demi dated Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas and shared a strong bond with Nick. The two have even co-written songs.