Is Hrithik Roshan getting back together with ex-wife Sussanne Khan?

One of Bollywood’s former power couple, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got separated in 2014 and left everyone shocked. But unlike other ex-couples, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained a cordial relationship since then. Apart from being doting parents to their two sons, the couple is often spotted spending quality family time together. In fact, Sussanne always had Hrithik’s back even when he was engrossed in a legal battle with Kangana Ranaut.

While their joint appearances show a strong bond of friendship, their recent closeness has sparked rumours of their reunion. Now as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, there are chances that the couple might indeed get back together as Hrithik and Sussanne are in love again.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time - they will come together again."

But dismissing all rumours of any form of reconciliation between the two, a member from Roshan family revealed to the daily, "They are done with one another — to even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous. They've agreed to meet and spend time together for their children's sake whenever they feel like it. Beyond their obligation as parents, both Hrithik and Sussanne have their own separate lives."

Well, we wonder if Hrithik and Sussanne are perhaps considering getting back together or it is just another speculation?