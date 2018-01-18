Trending#

Benjamin Netanyahu

SC judges against CJI

Bigg Boss 11

India vs South Africa

Rahul Gandhi

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Is Hrithik Roshan getting back together with ex-wife Sussanne Khan?

Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Thursday 18 January 2018 17:41 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
One of Bollywood’s former power couple, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got separated in 2014 and left everyone shocked. But unlike other ex-couples, Hrithik and Sussanne have maintained a cordial relationship since then. Apart from being doting parents to their two sons, the couple is often spotted spending quality family time together. In fact, Sussanne always had Hrithik’s back even when he was engrossed in a legal battle with Kangana Ranaut.

 
While their joint appearances show a strong bond of friendship, their recent closeness has sparked rumours of their reunion. Now as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, there are chances that the couple might indeed get back together as Hrithik and Sussanne are in love again.

 
A source told Deccan Chronicle, "Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time - they will come together again."

 
  
 
But dismissing all rumours of any form of reconciliation between the two, a member from Roshan family revealed to the daily, "They are done with one another — to even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous. They've agreed to meet and spend time together for their children's sake whenever they feel like it. Beyond their obligation as parents, both Hrithik and Sussanne have their own separate lives."

 
Well, we wonder if Hrithik and Sussanne are perhaps considering getting back together or it is just another speculation?

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story