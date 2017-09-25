Is Disha Patani replacing Shruti Haasan in 'Sanghamitra'?

Shruti Haasan had walked out of the film soon after its posters were unveiled at Cannes this year

Looks like the makers of the Telugu film Sanghamitra have found their leading lady in Disha Patani. Earlier, Shruti Haasan was supposed to do the film and she'd even started prep for it but she later walked out of the project.

The film was announced at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year and the first look poster of the film was also unveiled there. The film is to be directed by Sundar C and produced by Sri Thenandal Films. A R Rahman will be composing the music for Sanghamitra.

An IANS report quoted a source from the film's unit as saying, "Disha has been signed for the project. The makers will very soon make an official announcement. It’s going to be a role of a lifetime for her,” adding that "It will be simultaneously made in Telugu. In Hindi, however, it will be made with an entirely different cast and the process will take time."

The movie also stars Jayam Ravi and Arya and it is said to go on floors from December this year.