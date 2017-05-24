Is Arbaaz Khan upset with brother Salman Khan for THIS reason?

Dabangg proved to be one of the biggest hits for both, actor Salman Khan and brother-director Arbaaz Khan. Rumours had it that Salman and Arbaaz Khan would soon start working on the eagerly awaited and highly talked about film, Dabangg 3.But if recent reports are to be believed, that's not going to happen because of Salman Khan and this has made Arbaz quite upset.

According to a report on Bombay Times, a source close to Arbaaz reveals, "Arbaaz Khan has been planning to direct Dabangg 3 for the longest time but his brother Salman’s tight schedule isn’t letting Dabangg 3 to happen. Salman, who finished Tubelight and shooting Tiger Zinda Hai will start Wanted 2 soon after, which is why Dabangg 3 has been pushed. And Arbaaz isn’t exactly pleased with this development and is upset with Salman."

On a related note, it was also heard that Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur will also be seen in a pivotal role in Dabangg 3. For now, Salman has wrapped the shooting for his next release, Tubelight and will be starting the shooting for Wanted 2 soon after Tiger Zinda Hai. In fact, the actor just returned to the city for the trailer launch of Kabir Kahn's Tubelight.

Thus, Arbaaz Khan's project is said to be put on hold for now.