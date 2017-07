There has been speculations that Anushka is playing a desi village belle in the film.

Anushka Sharma will soon begin work on her untitled film with Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan.

There has been speculations that Anushka is playing a desi village belle in the film. But Anushka refutes the rumors. "I don't want to divulge into details because there's still time for the film. But I am definitely not having a rustic village girl role." There you go!