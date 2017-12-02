Is airport style wave putting too much pressure on actors?

If there’s one actor who could be credited for bringing about voyage chic revolution in India, it’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor. A few weeks ago, Anil Kapoor’s beti had stirred up a pap frenzy of sorts when she arrived at the airport in a Rheson shibori printed sari pants. But it’s Sonam we’re talking about and we know that she always ups her fashion game and raises the sartorial bar. However, today travel style has grown exponentially and become as major as any red carpet event, what with stylists actually dressing up actors for their airport outings — whether they are taking flights to promote their films, going for international tours or holidays. While some actors enjoy the process of dressing up and like getting photographed what with paps always stationed there, there are those who feel that after a crazy interminable flight time, it’s unfair to expect actors to look like they walked out of the pages of a magazine.

Stylist Isha Bhansali, who’s dressed actors like Ayushmann Khurrana and Irrfan Khan at the airport, recalls watching an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on YouTube. “The actress had shared during the interview that once when she was getting off the plane with hubby Saif, he asked her, ‘Why are you putting on make-up? Why are you posing and walking?’ I found that funny,” she says. Understandably, there’s always pressure to look up-to-the-second gorgeous and also actors are conscious about how they walk to their cars as a bad pose or an awkward gait may result in a pap disaster. Let’s speak to designers and stylists on their take on this travel dressing wave...

Constant coverage cycle

The role of a stylist has multiplied manifold thanks to this overpowering travel revolution. Isha observes that for a stylist, it’s a complete look altogether. “Ayushmann puts a lot of effort in his airport looks. Once I gave him a trench-coat for one of his travels, which he liked. I think Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone have great holiday styles, too. I do feel that Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are rather overdressed. It’s like they are walking the runway,” says she.

Comfort over style

There was a time when Bollywood actors would dress in Juicy Couture track-pants but today one sees them mixing silhouette, opting for asymmetrical, off-the-wall separates.

Designer Nadine Dhody is all for comfort over style and suggests cool jumpsuits, tracksuits and twin sets that are modern and fun. “I am not all for a supremely dressed-up look for voyage. Now you get so many options which are comfy and chic at the same time,” says she.

Excitement begins at the airport

Designer Arpita Mehta feels that one relates travel to a holiday but people also travel for work. “When you go on a holiday, the excitement begins at the airport. Paps have already crossed the lines — from in and out of the airport to gym pictures,” says Mehta.

Bad peer pressure

Designer Aniket Satam sees it as a sad peer pressure on our actors to look good. “It’s really tragic that actresses are under pressure to look a certain way even when they are in their crankiest mood and at the oddest hours and after a dreadful journey. This hoopla of airport pap frenzy is nothing but tragic peer pressure, which takes a toll on actresses and their stylists to put together looks which are not always travel-friendly and comfortable,” says he.

It should be comfort-driven

Travel style usually entails ditching your high heels for a pair of sneakers or swapping your suit with a sweatshirt. But, today, one sees a lot of avant-garde ensembles during flight time. Designer Sahil Aneja says, “If you have to pick clothes for the airport, then I am not in for that. Ideally, for a long flight, one should opt for comfort-driven pieces like a pair of sneakers, track-pants or comfy jeans. Having said that, I feel Sonam always gets it right. I have to think hard if she’s ever gone wrong. But if it’s someone, who doesn’t have the confidence to carry it, it’s a disaster.”

Travel is personal space

Stylist Rick Roy sees airport as the place where comfort is key especially when there are long flights. “It’s unfair to be criticised for one’s airport look as it’s your personal space. Sonam is someone who likes dressing up but that’s becoming a norm. That’s how she is, she’s a clothes person. She enjoys dressing up,” says Rick.