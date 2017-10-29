Irrfan’s one-of-a-kind promotional move

Irrfan Khan is busy promoting his next film Qarib Qarib Singlle. After his round of promotions in Mumbai, the actor kickstarted the city tours and Kolkata was first on his list. His wife being a Bengali, the actor too has immense love for the city. Irrfan and the team planned a surprise for the media in the City of Joy. The actor along with the media took a ferry ride on the Hooghly river of Kolkata with a scenic view of the popular Howrah bridge. He interacted with the scribes on the way.