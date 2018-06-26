Irrfan Khan thanks fans for being part of his journey, winning at IIFA 2018

Critically acclaimed Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, bagged the award for the Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male) at the IIFA 2018. He won the award for his performance in Hindi Medium.

Irrfan thanked IIFA for the honour and extended gratitude to his audience and fans for 'being a part of his journey'.

The actor's Haider co-star Shraddha Kapoor accepted the award on his behalf.

The Piku actor who has done unconventional roles and worked on international projects like Jurrasic World, took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you to @IIFA and our audience who have been part for my journey #IIFA2018.”

Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Choudhary, also stars Pakistani actor Saba Qamar. The film highlighted the pressure that parents go through when it comes to getting their kids admitted to the best schools.

The film showcased Irrfan and Saba's struggle to get their daughter into one of the best schools in the city.

Other actors pitted against Irrfan were Ranbir Kapoor for Jagga Jasoos, Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan, Rajkummar Rao for Newton and Akshay Kumar for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Irrfan Khan, who at the moment is recuperating from neuroendocrine tumour in London, talked about his illness earlier this month.

He told Bombay Times in a letter, “I had been in a different game, I was travelling on a speedy train ride, had dreams, plans, aspirations, goals, was fully engaged in them. And suddenly someone taps on my shoulder and I turn to see. It’s the TC: “Your destination is about to come. Please get down. I am confused: “No, no. My destination hasn’t come..... No, this is it. This is how it is sometimes. The suddenness made me realise how you are just a cork floating in the ocean with UNPREDICTABLE currents! And you are desperately trying to control it."

Currently, Irrfan has Karwan and Puzzle lined up for release. Meanwhile, Vishal Bharadwaj has postponed his upcoming project with Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone as the filmmaker wants to wait for Irrfan till he recovers.