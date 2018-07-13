Irrfan Khan, Mithila Palkar and Dulquer Salmaan's Karwaan song Chota Sa Fasana hits the right note

Karwaan's first song 'Chota Sa Fasana' is a perfect treat for people that enjoy the weather outside and love to venture out on long aimless monsoon drives. After witnessing few of the much-loved road trip songs like Dil Chahta Hai, Khwabon Ke Parindey from ZNMD, Safarnama from Tamasha, Bollywood seems to have its newest road trip song starring- Irrfan, debutants Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar.

With the soothing tunes by Anurag Saikia backed by the melodious voice of Bollywood's favourite singer Arijit Singh, Shota Sa Fasana has been topping playlists ever since its release. Chota Sa Fasana makes for a perfect journey song, with lyrics that will leave the listener mesmerized.

Karwaan starring Irrfan and marking the debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, revolves around 3 oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives

It is a road trip on which some crazy adventures take place, some lines are crossed, some bonds are forged, detours are made, experiences are shared and secrets are revealed. An uneasy alliance is formed between three unlikely co-passengers on an eventful (and often hilarious) journey from Bangalore to Ooty to Kumarakom and finally to Kochi.

'Chota Sa Fasana' has been garnering accolades from the masses online and has been the popular choice on music apps across. If you`re in the mood for an Arijit classic – don’t miss out on this one.

Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on August 3, 2018.