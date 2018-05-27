Trending#

IPL 2018: Katrina Kaif's 'Swag Se Swagat' performace draws whistles and hoots at the closing ceremony

Katrina Kaif performs at the closing ceremony of IPL 2018

, Image courtesy : Twitter

Share

Written By

Updated: May 27, 2018, 09:51 PM IST

The video of Katrina Kaif's much-awaited performance at the closing ceremony of IPL 2018 is finally out and we must say, it was worth the wait. Katrina flaunted her well-toned mid-riff yet again this year in a yellow crop top and a pair of distressed denims. 

Katrina performed on her hit numbers Kamli (Dhoom 3) and Swag Se Swagat (Tiger Zinda Hai) and left the audience wanting for more. She has been rehearsing for the show around the clock amidst her film shoots and brand commitments. 

She is a gym enthusiast and puts in a lot of efforts to maintain that enviable body at the age of 34! And as unbelievable as it may sound, she isn't a trained dancer. It's her hard-work and dedication towards her craft that has made her one of the most favourite dance-actors of Bollywood today. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress is reportedly one of the highest paid performers at the IPL finale.

Watch Katrina Kaif's performance at the closing ceremony of IPL 2018 - 

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostaan and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. 

