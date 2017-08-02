Inder Kumar's wife Pallavi lashes out against Isha Koppikar and his ex wife Sonal

The news of actor Inder Kumar's sudden death took the film industry and social media by storm. The 45 year old actor who died of cardiac arrest, is most remembered for his role of Salman Khan's brother in the film Wanted.

While the late actor's prayer meet was attended by a number of people from the film fraternity, his ex wife Sonal Kariya and former lover Isha Koppikar have been in the limelight for speaking about his lifestyle to various news portals. Now, Inder Kumar's present wife Pallavi Kumar has lashed out against both Sonal and Isha in a long Facebook post.

In her conversation with an online portal, Isha Koppikar had stated that though Inder Kumar had the potential to be at the top of his game but he lost his chance to achieve grater heights owing to his bad habits. While Sonal has spoken at length to SpotboyE about how Inder could never really get over his love for Isha Koppikar and was apparently in touch with her even after their divorce. She also spoke about being domestically abused by him.

Now, in her Facebook post, Inder Kumar's second wife Pallavi has stated that they shouldn't forget that they will also have to face the same God one day and they should stop saying nonsense. Pallavi questions Isha about the reason she stayed with him for so long and also asks Sonal as to why she tied the knot with Inder. Pallavi added that these statements were actually given to appear good in the eyes of the society.

Here's what Pallavi's post read:

"The Biggest truth of Indra Kumar life...

Even god can't deny it. People who all are talking shit about his habits and as a person. Should pls stop it. Let the man go in peace. Nobody knew him more than me. He was a fighter. A great father and a terrific husband. I have been married for 7 years. Friends with him for 17 years. Everyone has ups and downs. He was not in depression nor was he finally broke. There was no situation he could not fight. That's why god gave him a heart attack in sleep. Isha koppikar Narang jee spoke any his habits. Sonal Kariya jee described him as a bad husband. If he was so wwrong, why isha stayed with him for so long? And why did Sonal marry him. All these statements are given to look good in society.

Have some heart to talk such nonsense pls. Oneday u will also face the same god. Shame on those who don't even know the meaning of humanity. (Sic)"