IndependenceDay2017 | Amitabh Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra: Here's how B-Town wished their fans

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kajol and others extend their warm wishes this August 15.

It's August 15 today - the day India won its Independence from the British Raj. Just like the entire country, Bollywood celebs are also immersed in the spirit of the day. On the occasion of our 71st Independence Day, B-Town celebs, from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra, Kajol and others took to their Twitter accounts and wished their fans.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had hoisted the Indian National Flag in Melbourne along with her daughter Aaradhya, while she was there to attend IFFM 2017.

Shah Rukh tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to all of us."

Akshay Kumar shared a picture and wrote, "They gave their tomorrow for our today...A lot has been done but a lot still needs to be done. Happy #IndependenceDayIndia"

Varun Dhawan shared a video of him singing Sandese Aate Hain with the Jawaans and wrote alongside "Happy Independence Day . Today we can enjoy this day only because of our jawaans who sacrifice their lives for us. #jaihind"

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of herself with a tricolour scarf and wrote, "Independence Day #Vibes #MyHeartBelongsToIndia #HappyIndependenceDayIndia #JaiHind"

Kajol tweeted, "Let us make our Independence count as an example of democracy. To Indians all over. Happy Independence Day."

Mahesh Babu wrote, "Freedom is our priceless possession. Let us honour it forever. Happy Independence day!

Here's how others wished their fans:

