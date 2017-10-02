In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan reunites with his 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' co-stars Kajol and Rani Mukerji!

It's a sunny Monday morning and Shah Rukh Khan just brightened up our day a little more by sharing these absolutely adorable pictures with some of the leading ladies of Bollywood. The actor shared a picture on his Twitter account in which he can be seen reuniting with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-stas, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in a single frame. Now that's a moment to behold and cherish for it has happened after quite a long time.

Looks like being the charming person that he is, Shah Rukh decided to bring them back together as the last time we heard, Kajol and Rani weren't on talking terms with each other. Recently, a video from this year's HT Most Stylish Awards had gone viral in which Kajol was seen avoiding Rani deliberately (at least, that's how it seemed).

Anyway, we're glad that SRK played the peacemaker between the two lovely ladies and gave us a this million dollar picture which fans are going to cherish for a long time.

SRK also shared another picture in which he can be seen sharing the frame wih his Dil Toh Pagal Hai Co-star Karisma Kapoor and Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt. Also gracing he frame is legendary actress Sridevi.

SRK captioned the pictures writing, "Sum nites the stars with u shine brighter than the ones in the sky.Thank u ladies for ur graciousness beauty & love."

Check out the pictures right here: