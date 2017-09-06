In Pics: Priyanka Chopra looks insanely hot in her latest photoshoot pictures

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze us with whatever she does. Be it giving a platform to regional stories and talent through her production house or slaying it in her glamorous photoshoot pictures, PC surely knows how to stay at the top of her game.

The actress recently graced the cover of Vogue magazine (India) and needless to say, she killed it with her sassy avatar. Now her pictures from the photoshoot of the magazine have surfaced online and they're taking the social media by storm.

Check out the images right here:

(Images via BollywoodLife)

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is soon to begin shooting for her American TV series on ABC, Quantico 3. Priyanka has already begun shooting for her two Hollywood films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? Word has it, that she may be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the Rakesh Sharma biopic.