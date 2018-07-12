In Pics: Pooja Bhatt revisits 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' memories as the film clocks 27 years

Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan starrer 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' completed 27 years on Thursday. The actress-turned-filmmaker commemorated the occassion by sharing some never seen before pictures from the film on Instagram.

"Looking at these photos today makes my entire being sing with memory... Guess am going to bombard you'll with my favourite ones and the ones I manage to salvage in the next 24 Hrs... so hold my hand, take my lead and walk down memory lane with me," she wrote. The first post sees Pooja Bhatt revisiting the several iconic scenes of the film through a photo-album.

Second set of pictures are from the sets of the song, 'Galyan Sakli Sonyachi', for which Pooja wore the "traditional Nauvari saree for the first time."

"Those were the days where make-up vans did not quite exist so I got changed and ready in one of the Koli fisherwoman’s homes who was delighted to see me dressed in the traditional garb and fed me a delicious,Koli style, sea food lunch!," she revealed.

Next ones are from Ooty, where they shot 'Sapno Ke Saudagar', another song from the film.

And, she saved the best for the last. This one has Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt walking into silence.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin' had released in 1991. It told the story of a girl who eloped from home to be with her boyfriend but ends up falling in love with a struggling news reporter who agress to escort her to her destination.