In Pics | Karan Johar makes it official! First Look of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in 'Dhadak' is out!

After a lot of speculations for about 2 years, finally the wait is over. The first look poster of Sairat remake titled Dhadak, which marks the Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter is out. Karan Johar shared the first look on his Twitter account at sharp 5 pm, as promised!

Karan also announced that Janhvi makes her Instagram debut today as well, sharing the link to her official Instagram handle. Sharing another poster along with the link to Ishaan's Instagram handle, Karan wrote, "Presenting ISHAAN in #धड़क #DHADAK

http://www.instagram.com/ishaan95 @ShashankKhaitan @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ @DharmaMovies"

Dhadak, the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan who has already given hits like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The movie, produced under the Dharma Productions banner, is to have a more urban setting than the original Marathi flick.

The first look poster also reveals the release date of the film which is July 6, 2018. Going by the poster, the fresh pairing looks quite promising. While Ishaan has already shot for Majid Majidi's film titled Beyond The Clouds, Dhadak will be Janhvi's first film ever.

Check out the first look poster of Dhadak right here:

Janhvi shared the poster of her debut film on her Instagram account writing, "omg guys I'm in a movie!!! #धड़क #Dhadak"