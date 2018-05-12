In pics: Himesh Reshammiya marries TV actress Sonia Kapoor

The wedding season is full of surprises in Bollywood. After best friends Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's tying the knot in a private ceremony, singer Himesh Reshammiya also tied the knot with long time girlfriend and actor Sonia Kapoor on Friday night.

The two got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Reshammiya's residence. The ceremony was a close knit affair with just close family and friends. The 44-year-old, who is excited to embark on this new journey, said, "I am really happy that Sonia and I have started this new journey; she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her."

'Aashique Banaya Apne' singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement and captioned the stunning pictures as 'Togetherness is bliss'.

Togetherness is bliss! A post shared by Himesh Reshammiya (@realhimesh) on May 11, 2018 at 5:28pm PDT

This is Himesh's second marriage. Himesh had seperated from his wife, Komal, in September 2016 after 22 years of marriage. Himesh's closeness with Sonia was said to be the reason of his divorce, then. However, Komal had later refuted the rumours saying, “Himesh and I completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there for us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family. There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member.”

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon on Sunday. On work front, Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor.

(With ANI inputs)