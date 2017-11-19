Essel Group 90 years
Ed Sheeran

In Pics: Ed Sheeran has a gala time partying with Shah Rukh Khan Shahid Kapoor and others at Farah Khan's place

Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Ed Sheeran
Gurpreet Kaur | Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 04:47 PM IST

Farah Khan hosted a star-studded bash for the singer before his concert on Sunday

Our B-towners certainly know how to welcome visiting celebs, be it Justin Bieber and now Ed Sheeran, who landed in Mumbai for his Divide concert. Before the concert takes place on Sunday evening, the singer-actor was present at a party thrown by Farah Khan where the who’s who of Bollywood came together under one roof to welcome the Shape of You singer

Present at the bash were Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput. And going by the pictures, our celebs seemed to have a gala time.

Farah took to social media to post a few photos from the party. In the photo with Sheeran, she wrote, “And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran.” She also posted a photo with SRK and wrote, “can never miss a chance to kiss him.” Apart from Farah, other celebs like Malaika and Mouni also posted photos from the party.

Moreover, videos from the party, which features Ed Sheeran shaking a leg to popular Bollywood numbers like Badri Ki Dulhania and Sweety Tera Drama, are going viral. Check out the pictures and videos from the star-studded bash:

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Thank u @farahkhankunder for a lovely nite .... #edsheeran @vahbizmehta @delnazd

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Last nite @farahkhankunder @iamsrk !! #mp #farah #house #party #chillin #srk

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

Hotness alert!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial @nehadhupia #mp #party #edsheeran #farahkhan #houseparty

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

All set 4 tonight!!

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on

Ed Sheeran’s concert is a part of the Asian leg of his world tour and some of the songs that Ed Sheeran's fans can expect tonight - Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don't Break Around Here, New Man, Dive, and of course his hits - Galway Girl and Shape of You. This is Ed’s second concert in India.

Gurpreet Kaur

 
Comments
 

Also Read