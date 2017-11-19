In Pics: Ed Sheeran has a gala time partying with Shah Rukh Khan Shahid Kapoor and others at Farah Khan's place

Farah Khan hosted a star-studded bash for the singer before his concert on Sunday

Our B-towners certainly know how to welcome visiting celebs, be it Justin Bieber and now Ed Sheeran, who landed in Mumbai for his Divide concert. Before the concert takes place on Sunday evening, the singer-actor was present at a party thrown by Farah Khan where the who’s who of Bollywood came together under one roof to welcome the Shape of You singer

Present at the bash were Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput. And going by the pictures, our celebs seemed to have a gala time.

Farah took to social media to post a few photos from the party. In the photo with Sheeran, she wrote, “And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran.” She also posted a photo with SRK and wrote, “can never miss a chance to kiss him.” Apart from Farah, other celebs like Malaika and Mouni also posted photos from the party.

Moreover, videos from the party, which features Ed Sheeran shaking a leg to popular Bollywood numbers like Badri Ki Dulhania and Sweety Tera Drama, are going viral. Check out the pictures and videos from the star-studded bash:

And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:39am PST

The highlight of the party @iamsrk n me taking any chance to kiss him! Lov u my handsome friend A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

Clicks of King Khan last night at a bash for Ed Sheeran with Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif & Karan Johar shared by Katrina on her Instagram pic.twitter.com/SdmfCwAoXX — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 19, 2017

Thank u @farahkhankunder for a lovely nite .... #edsheeran @vahbizmehta @delnazd A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:48pm PST

“Come on now, follow my lead I may be crazy, don't mind me “ Thank you @TheFarahKhan for being the ‘perfect’ host that you always are & for a rocking party last night. The hangover still continues. I can see the ‘Shape of you’ with @edsheeranpic.twitter.com/v7foPaTC8T — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) November 19, 2017

Sweetest couple @shahidkapoor n @mira.kapoor .. thank you for being such sports A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

When the legendary @TheFarahKhan teaches you & this cool kid (also sings a bit) legit Bollywood moves. #BadriKiDulhaniaShapeOfYouKaMilanpic.twitter.com/k9VSS3BjVi — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 19, 2017

Que “So honey now Take me into your loving arms Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars Place your head on my beating heart I'm thinking out loud Maybe we found love right where we are” @teddysphotos Thank you @farahkhankunder maam for the adorable wonderful night. Loveee you A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 18, 2017 at 9:18pm PST

Last nite @farahkhankunder @iamsrk !! #mp #farah #house #party #chillin #srk A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

Hotness alert!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial @nehadhupia #mp #party #edsheeran #farahkhan #houseparty A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

He loves the shape of us ...... the absolutely adorable #edsheeran n the hostess herself @farahkhankunder A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

All set 4 tonight!! A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:08am PST

When you meet one of your FAVOURITE musicians,it’s time to freeze the moment@edsheeran ty for being so kind! @TheFarahKhan ty for having me there..u are just#hesaGenius pic.twitter.com/u0L0CRycXc — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) November 19, 2017

Ed Sheeran’s concert is a part of the Asian leg of his world tour and some of the songs that Ed Sheeran's fans can expect tonight - Eraser, Perfect, Hearts Don't Break Around Here, New Man, Dive, and of course his hits - Galway Girl and Shape of You. This is Ed’s second concert in India.