In Pics: Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bash for daughter Aaradhya's birthday was a fun-filled affair!

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 6 on November 16. The doting parents planned a special birthday bash, inviting all the friends of Aaradhya from tinsel town, to celebrate the occasion.

On Aaradhya's birthday itself, her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted a number of pictures of the birthday girl on his Twitter account, and wished her.

T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017

On Thursday, a private dinner was planned with close family members and friends in attendance. Aish's mother Vrinda Rai and Big B too were spotted at the dinner along with Aaradhya and her parents.

Hahaha look at her full to enjoying #HappyBirthdayAaradhya pic.twitter.com/M2ltrfVBqr — Aɪsʜᴡᴀʀʏᴀ Rᴀɪ Fᴀɴ (@amit_AishGang) November 16, 2017

The grand birthday party for princess Aaradhya took place on Saturday at the Bachchan bungalow Prateeksha where most of the celeb kids were in attendance. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Aazad, Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam, Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her son Viaan, Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's kids Shahraan and Iqra,, Farah Khan and her three kids were spotted at the do among others.

