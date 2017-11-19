In Pics: Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's bash for daughter Aaradhya's birthday was a fun-filled affair!

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya turned 6 years old on November 16 this year...
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 6 on November 16. The doting parents planned a special birthday bash, inviting all the friends of Aaradhya from tinsel town, to celebrate the occasion.
On Aaradhya's birthday itself, her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan had tweeted a number of pictures of the birthday girl on his Twitter account, and wished her.
T 2712 - When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!pic.twitter.com/irTrjuikAu— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2017
On Thursday, a private dinner was planned with close family members and friends in attendance. Aish's mother Vrinda Rai and Big B too were spotted at the dinner along with Aaradhya and her parents.
#Aishwarya @juniorbachchan @SrBachchan at JW Marriott to celebrate Aaradhya's bday #HappyBirthdayAaradhya pic.twitter.com/obFEeXtBNZ— Aɪsʜᴡᴀʀʏᴀ Rᴀɪ Fᴀɴ (@amit_AishGang) November 16, 2017
Hahaha look at her full to enjoying #HappyBirthdayAaradhya pic.twitter.com/M2ltrfVBqr— Aɪsʜᴡᴀʀʏᴀ Rᴀɪ Fᴀɴ (@amit_AishGang) November 16, 2017
The grand birthday party for princess Aaradhya took place on Saturday at the Bachchan bungalow Prateeksha where most of the celeb kids were in attendance. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Aazad, Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest son AbRam, Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her son Viaan, Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's kids Shahraan and Iqra,, Farah Khan and her three kids were spotted at the do among others.
Check out the pictures right here:
@bunty_walia and family with #aaradhya and #AishwaryaRaiBachchan . pic.twitter.com/5D3TAmcXb0— abarb (@juzzme25) November 18, 2017
Birthday girl with @honeybhagnani and family. pic.twitter.com/eTRgGT6Erv— abarb (@juzzme25) November 19, 2017
Goodnight everyone! pic.twitter.com/EsuXMFTYVy— Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) November 19, 2017
Courtesy @tarasharmasaluj . Beautiful picture with beautiful people. pic.twitter.com/Ix9SQgZWce— abarb (@juzzme25) November 19, 2017
#Ash #Aaradhya @juniorbachchan a huge thanks for a super fun time! Was hard to get our kids to leave haaha!! And lovely to see amazing @srbachchan #JayaAunty @iamsrk #Abram and lovely @manishadratnani @DabbooRatnani and fam #AAA you guys r fab Lotsa Lov pic.twitter.com/TysCeYYG6H— Tara Sharma Saluja (@tarasharmasaluj) November 19, 2017
Pic from Aaradhya's Bday party #Aishwarya Vrinda ji @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/2Heg3MGV6N— Aɪsʜᴡᴀʀʏᴀ Rᴀɪ Fᴀɴ (@amit_AishGang) November 18, 2017
[More Pics] @iamsrk and AbRam spotted At #AaradhyaBachchan's birthday party!.. pic.twitter.com/qfMYptkPVi— SRK's जंगली बिल्ली_ (@iammou_srkian) November 19, 2017