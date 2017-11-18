Ileana D’Cruz as Uzma Ahmed

A biopic on Uzma Ahmed has been in the planning stages for the last few months. Naam Shabana director Shivam Nair will helm the project and Uzma too has given her consent to the filmmaker. Ritesh Shah (Pink, Raid) is writing the film. There were talks about Parineeti Chopra being offered the film, but now we can confirm that it’s not her who has been approached for the role. The makers have zeroed in on another heroine for the biopic.

Reveals our source, “Shivam is in talks with Ileana D’Cruz to play Uzma. The director met the actress and Ileana loved the idea. She knew about Uzma and is really excited to play her. Currently, the modalities are being worked out.’’

Nair confirms the news, saying, “Yes, I want Ileana in my film. I have met her and she liked the idea. We got the material, met Uzma, and did the research and development. Right now, we are fine-tuning the script with the information we have and once it’s ready, we will narrate it to Ileana. Around 20-25 days from now, the script will be completely ready.” About Ileana, he says, “I feel Ileana is right for this role. She has the perfect mix of innocence and confidence. We needed both these qualities for Uzma’s character.”

ABOUT UZMA

Uzma Ahmed, an Indian national, fell in love with Tahir Ali, a Pakistani citizen, whom she met in Malaysia. She travelled to Pakistan to meet him, only to find out that the man she loved was already married with four children. What followed was a forced wedding at gunpoint and sexual assault. It was then that Uzma escaped to the Indian High Commission, who then reached out to Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. On hearing the news, Sushma made sure that Uzma returned to her home safely.